Former central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan says Chinese lending may not always have been “carefully designed”. Photo: Xinhua
Former central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan says Chinese lending may not always have been “carefully designed”. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China ‘debt trap diplomacy’: ex-central bank governor slams accusations as a ‘smear’ amid warnings of global credit risks

  • Former central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan says Chinese lending has long-term economic benefits and is asked for by debtor countries
  • The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank warned this week about record global debt levels, especially among poor nations

Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Amanda LeeLuna Sun
Amanda Lee in Beijingand Luna Sun

Updated: 3:08pm, 22 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Former central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan says Chinese lending may not always have been “carefully designed”. Photo: Xinhua
Former central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan says Chinese lending may not always have been “carefully designed”. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE