Omicron outbreaks and China’s zero-Covid policy threaten to disrupt spending over the Labour Day holiday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China’s consumption expected to be ‘dismal’ over Labour Day holiday as Omicron wave rolls on
- Analysts have made gloomy predictions for consumption over the Labour Day holiday, as health fears and Covid-19 restrictions weigh on domestic travel
- Omicron outbreaks and China’s zero-Covid policy, which has resulted in lockdowns across the country, have hit the services sector and consumption hard
Topic | Consumers
