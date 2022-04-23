TCL Tonly took over a former Samsung factory at the Jinxinda complex in Huizhou, Guangdong province. Photo: He Huifeng
TCL Tonly took over a former Samsung factory at the Jinxinda complex in Huizhou, Guangdong province. Photo: He Huifeng
China’s South Korean firms mull over whether to stay or go as Covid, geopolitical pressures mount

  • Korean trade group says China’s role as a go-to source of production among global companies has diminished over the last five years, but still remains important
  • ‘The era of competitive trade protectionism’ is expected to see stable value chains increasingly prioritised over cheaper and more efficient ones like China offered for decades

Kim Bo-eun

Updated: 6:02am, 23 Apr, 2022

