Financial markets and the value of the yuan have both been hit. Photo: Reuters
China moves to boost market sentiment as investor doubts grow over economic outlook
- Securities regulator meets to discuss ‘sensitive issues’ and says it must respond to market concerns
- Increasing gloom about the country’s economic prospects after the Shanghai lockdown have hit stock markets and seen the value of the yuan drop
Topic | China's economic recovery
Financial markets and the value of the yuan have both been hit. Photo: Reuters