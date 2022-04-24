Doubts are growing about China’s ability to hit its 5.5 per cent growth target. Photo: Reuters
China urged to do more to pass 5 per cent growth in second quarter as risk of capital flight grows

  • Economists point to the impact of the Shanghai lockdown, war in Ukraine and US rate hikes and call for stronger measures to boost growth
  • Pandemic controls in the country’s biggest financial hub are expected to make it harder to hit the annual target of 5.5 per cent

Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu in Beijing

Updated: 6:50pm, 24 Apr, 2022

