Doubts are growing about China’s ability to hit its 5.5 per cent growth target. Photo: Reuters
China urged to do more to pass 5 per cent growth in second quarter as risk of capital flight grows
- Economists point to the impact of the Shanghai lockdown, war in Ukraine and US rate hikes and call for stronger measures to boost growth
- Pandemic controls in the country’s biggest financial hub are expected to make it harder to hit the annual target of 5.5 per cent
Topic | China's economic recovery
