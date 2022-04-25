China is the world’s top importer of soybeans, taking in about 97 million metric tonnes in 2021. Photo: AP
China is the world’s top importer of soybeans, taking in about 97 million metric tonnes in 2021. Photo: AP
China trade
Economy /  China Economy

China trade: imports of US soybeans rise as Ukraine war, South America drought limit sources

  • China has been importing millions more metric tonnes of soybeans in recent months than its past average
  • World’s top importer of soybeans is looking to protect and bolster its supply chain as food-security fears mount

Topic |   China trade
Ralph Jennings
Ralph Jennings in San Francisco

Updated: 5:30pm, 25 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China is the world’s top importer of soybeans, taking in about 97 million metric tonnes in 2021. Photo: AP
China is the world’s top importer of soybeans, taking in about 97 million metric tonnes in 2021. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE