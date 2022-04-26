Asean companies will be incentivised to invest in Hainan, especially in the service sector. Photo: Xinhua
Asean companies will be incentivised to invest in Hainan, especially in the service sector. Photo: Xinhua
Hainan
Economy /  China Economy

China’s Hainan free-trade port tipped to deepen Asean ties, but island must ‘brave’ uncertainty

  • Southeast Asian firms will be incentivised to invest in Hainan, especially in the service sector, thanks to the easing of restrictions and lower taxes
  • Hainan, which is being touted as an international tourism island and duty-free hub, could see a surge in travellers and exchanges with Asean nations

Topic |   Hainan
Luna Sun
Luna Sun

Updated: 12:00pm, 26 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Asean companies will be incentivised to invest in Hainan, especially in the service sector. Photo: Xinhua
Asean companies will be incentivised to invest in Hainan, especially in the service sector. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE