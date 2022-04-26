Development of China’s seed industry is viewed as essential to increasing domestic grain output and reducing reliance on imports. Illustration: Henry Wong
China food security: Beijing moves to ‘revitalise’ seed industry as coronavirus, geopolitical tensions ramp up supply fears
- China in April enlarged its list of state-sponsored seed breeding and production bases for the first time since 2013
- Development of the seed industry is viewed as essential to ensuring food security and reducing reliance on imports
Topic | China food security
