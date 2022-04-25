Farmers in eastern China’s Jiangsu province harvest cauliflower on Sunday. The crops, bound for Shanghai, are critically important as the city remains on lockdown due to coronavirus cases. Photo: AFP
China’s food security, spring harvest threatened by excessive zero-Covid measures at local levels

  • Some local authorities across China are being taken to task in public forums, including state media, for improperly shutting down roads and banning farmers from fields
  • Safeguarding agricultural production in world’s most populous nation is of paramount importance, but some fields are at risk of being abandoned

Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 9:30pm, 25 Apr, 2022

