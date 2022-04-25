Farmers in eastern China’s Jiangsu province harvest cauliflower on Sunday. The crops, bound for Shanghai, are critically important as the city remains on lockdown due to coronavirus cases. Photo: AFP
China’s food security, spring harvest threatened by excessive zero-Covid measures at local levels
- Some local authorities across China are being taken to task in public forums, including state media, for improperly shutting down roads and banning farmers from fields
- Safeguarding agricultural production in world’s most populous nation is of paramount importance, but some fields are at risk of being abandoned
Topic | China food security
Farmers in eastern China’s Jiangsu province harvest cauliflower on Sunday. The crops, bound for Shanghai, are critically important as the city remains on lockdown due to coronavirus cases. Photo: AFP