The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on Monday that it will cut the amount of foreign exchange deposits banks have to set aside by one percentage point to 8 per cent from May 15. Photo: Bloomberg
China to cut forex deposit reserve requirement in ‘clear signal to stabilise yuan’
- People’s Bank of China will cut the amount of foreign exchange deposits banks have to set aside by 1 percentage point to 8 per cent from May 15
- Move is aimed at enhancing capabilities of financial institutions in managing foreign exchange funds, central bank says
Topic | Yuan
