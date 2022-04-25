The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on Monday that it will cut the amount of foreign exchange deposits banks have to set aside by one percentage point to 8 per cent from May 15. Photo: Bloomberg
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on Monday that it will cut the amount of foreign exchange deposits banks have to set aside by one percentage point to 8 per cent from May 15. Photo: Bloomberg
Yuan
Economy /  China Economy

China to cut forex deposit reserve requirement in ‘clear signal to stabilise yuan’

  • People’s Bank of China will cut the amount of foreign exchange deposits banks have to set aside by 1 percentage point to 8 per cent from May 15
  • Move is aimed at enhancing capabilities of financial institutions in managing foreign exchange funds, central bank says

Wendy Wu in Beijingand Ji Siqi

Updated: 9:30pm, 25 Apr, 2022

