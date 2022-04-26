A nearly month-long lockdown of Shanghai has delayed shipping operations at the world’s busiest container port. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai lockdown forces Hong Kong manufacturers to cope with higher costs, delays and backlogs
- Businesses are adjusting their short-term outlooks, but there is optimism that normal operations will resume in the coming weeks
- ‘Transport isn’t stopping during the lockdown period, but it’s being delayed,’ says former member of Hong Kong Logistics Development Council
Topic | Hong Kong shipping and logistics
A nearly month-long lockdown of Shanghai has delayed shipping operations at the world’s busiest container port. Photo: Reuters