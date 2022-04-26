A nearly month-long lockdown of Shanghai has delayed shipping operations at the world’s busiest container port. Photo: Reuters
A nearly month-long lockdown of Shanghai has delayed shipping operations at the world’s busiest container port. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

Shanghai lockdown forces Hong Kong manufacturers to cope with higher costs, delays and backlogs

  • Businesses are adjusting their short-term outlooks, but there is optimism that normal operations will resume in the coming weeks
  • ‘Transport isn’t stopping during the lockdown period, but it’s being delayed,’ says former member of Hong Kong Logistics Development Council

Topic |   Hong Kong shipping and logistics
Kandy Wong
Kandy Wong

Updated: 3:45pm, 26 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A nearly month-long lockdown of Shanghai has delayed shipping operations at the world’s busiest container port. Photo: Reuters
A nearly month-long lockdown of Shanghai has delayed shipping operations at the world’s busiest container port. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE