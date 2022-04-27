Capital outflows coupled with growing depreciation pressure on the yuan are stoking concern in Beijing about the stability of the domestic financial market. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China capital outflows: as US battles inflation, Beijing goes on alert for ‘spillover effects’ from rate hikes
- Foreign investors have dumped Chinese equities and bonds at a rapid pace over the past two months, while the yuan has come under strong depreciation pressure
- The last time China experienced such severe capital flight came between 2015-17 and it was only halted by heavy capital controls and the release of forex reserves
