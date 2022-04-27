A number of factors are taking a toll on Chinese investments in the European Union, including geopolitical tensions and tight capital controls. Photo: Xinhua
China’s investments in EU on downward path, as share among state-owned firms hits 20-year low
- New report outlines difficulties and uncertainties threatening to keep overall Chinese investment in Europe on a downward trajectory this year
- EU is moving ahead with new regulations that could hinder market access for Chinese companies in Europe and diminish their appetite for investment
Topic | Chinese offshore investment
A number of factors are taking a toll on Chinese investments in the European Union, including geopolitical tensions and tight capital controls. Photo: Xinhua