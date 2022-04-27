First quarter provincial GDP data has underscored the impact of China’s latest Omicron outbreak on the economy. Photo: AFP
China GDP: lacklustre provincial growth underscores impact of worsening coronavirus outbreak and lockdowns
- Six provincial-level jurisdictions – all of which suffered a rise in infections – lagged behind the national GDP growth rate of 4.8 per cent in the first quarter
- China’s overall growth outlook is weakening, as lockdowns in places like Shanghai drag on and as cases now start to rise in the capital Beijing
Topic | China GDP
First quarter provincial GDP data has underscored the impact of China’s latest Omicron outbreak on the economy. Photo: AFP