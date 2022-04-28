Beijing is betting that its zero-Covid strategy will repeat the success it had in 2020 when the first outbreak began in Wuhan. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: China urged to be ‘more precise and scientific’ with controls as economic toll mounts
- Local officials are prioritising containment of the latest Omicron outbreak over economic performance, government advisers say
- Beijing is refusing to give up its zero-Covid policy, despite the growing cost and public fatigue with harsh restrictions
