President Xi Jinping presided over a meeting of the Central Financial and Economic Affairs Commission on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s big new infrastructure plan prioritises national security in face of ‘extreme conditions’ at home, abroad
- China is once again looking to infrastructure to boost its slowing economy, but ‘development and security must be well coordinated’
- Commission chaired by President Xi stresses need to enhance critically important technological infrastructure, including supercomputing and artificial intelligence
