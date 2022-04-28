With few other signals that the PBOC is uncomfortable with a softer yuan, market participants remain uncertain whether the bank has a clear “red line” for depreciation. Photo: AP
China’s yuan slips to 17-month low against US dollar as economic pressures mount
- The yuan has fallen by nearly 4 per cent against the US dollar this month, putting it on track for what could be its biggest drop since China unified exchange rates in 1994
- The Bank of Japan on Tuesday added fuel to the fire, propelling the US dollar higher as it said it would keep interest rates ultra-low and maintain massive stimulus
