Hong Kong was South Korea’s fourth largest export destination in terms of trade value in 2021, after China, the United States and Vietnam. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong-South Korea economic ties set for a ‘boost’ under world’s largest trade pact
- Hong Kong was South Korea’s seventh-largest trade partner as of 2021, with exports and imports totalling US$39.71 billion, up 23 per cent on 2020
- The city is the key entry point for South Korea’s merchandise trade with China, and much of its exports to Hong Kong are re-exported to the mainland
