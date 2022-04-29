Manufacturers have been growing increasingly uncertain amid the ongoing supply and production chain instability caused by virus-induced lockdowns, including in Shanghai which impacted operations at the nearby Port of Ningbo-Zhoushan. Illustration: Henry Wong
China’s manufacturers remain key to global supply chain, producers ‘ even more dependent’ on world’s factory

  • Coronavirus-related restrictions and lockdowns have disrupted global supply chains over the last two years as many of them begin in China
  • The US has long pushed for a so-called decoupling from China over fears of an over-reliance, but many find it hard to move away from ‘the world’s factory’

Kandy WongHe Huifeng
Kandy Wong in Hong Kongand He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 6:15am, 29 Apr, 2022

