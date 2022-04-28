Some say the time has come for China to consider cash handouts to boost consumption and stimulate the economy. Photo: Xinhua
Some say the time has come for China to consider cash handouts to boost consumption and stimulate the economy. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China urged to give cash handouts, as its economy and most vulnerable citizens are desperate for a lifeline

  • Zero-Covid strategy is increasingly punishing China’s economy, with no end in sight, and many consumers are hoarding what little savings they have
  • China has resisted doling out the type of ‘extraordinary’ stimulus payments seen in United States and Europe, but some economists say this must change

Topic |   China's economic recovery
Orange WangHe Huifeng
Orange Wang and He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 11:30pm, 28 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Some say the time has come for China to consider cash handouts to boost consumption and stimulate the economy. Photo: Xinhua
Some say the time has come for China to consider cash handouts to boost consumption and stimulate the economy. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE