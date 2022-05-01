Wenchang city is becoming a space tourism city, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. Photo: Simon Song
Chinese tourist town looks for lift-off with space tourism trend
- Local authorities have big ambitions to brand the Wenchang Space Launch Site as China’s equivalent to Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre Visitor Complex
- But making it a reality is a long way off as the tourist industry in Longlou, which is home to the launchpad, lacks support and a plan for year-round development
Topic | Chinese tourists
Wenchang city is becoming a space tourism city, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. Photo: Simon Song