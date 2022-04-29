Beijing has ramped up its focus on food security in recent years, outlining plans for higher domestic agricultural output to feed its 1.4 billion population. Photo: AFP
China food security: ‘severe challenges’ ahead as rising incomes, geopolitical turmoil strain resources
- National food output is likely to reach its lowest point at about 58.8 per cent of domestic demand by around 2030, down from 65.8 per cent in 2020
- China’s food supply faces multiple challenges, including rising incomes that will drive up demand, demographic changes and geopolitical disruption
