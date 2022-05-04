Workers wearing face masks sell food outside a restaurant, after the government banned dine-in services in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Beijing outbreak ramps up pressure on China’s economic momentum
- Beijing’s rush to contain an outbreak with mass testing and tough restrictions is putting further strain on China’s economic growth momentum
- Activity in both China’s manufacturing and services sectors fell to its lowest point in more than two years last month, data released on Saturday showed
