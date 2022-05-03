Economist Hong Hao’s Twitter account has been updated to reflect his former job at a subsidiary of a state-owned bank. Image: Twitter
Chinese economists censored, removed from social media after critical takes on zero-Covid policy
- Online influencers with massive followings run afoul of Beijing’s censors, and some suspect they are being ‘cancelled’ for questioning nation’s approach to the coronavirus
- Investors on Weibo express confusion over the censorship, worried that it will become increasingly difficult to find credible investment suggestions
Topic | Censorship in China
Economist Hong Hao’s Twitter account has been updated to reflect his former job at a subsidiary of a state-owned bank. Image: Twitter