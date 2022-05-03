Economist Hong Hao’s Twitter account has been updated to reflect his former job at a subsidiary of a state-owned bank. Image: Twitter
Economist Hong Hao’s Twitter account has been updated to reflect his former job at a subsidiary of a state-owned bank. Image: Twitter
Economy /  China Economy

Chinese economists censored, removed from social media after critical takes on zero-Covid policy

  • Online influencers with massive followings run afoul of Beijing’s censors, and some suspect they are being ‘cancelled’ for questioning nation’s approach to the coronavirus
  • Investors on Weibo express confusion over the censorship, worried that it will become increasingly difficult to find credible investment suggestions

Topic |   Censorship in China
Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 7:15pm, 3 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Economist Hong Hao’s Twitter account has been updated to reflect his former job at a subsidiary of a state-owned bank. Image: Twitter
Economist Hong Hao’s Twitter account has been updated to reflect his former job at a subsidiary of a state-owned bank. Image: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE