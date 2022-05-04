If the West imposes sanctions on China like those levied against Russia, some analysts say the impact could be far more damaging to the Chinese economy. Illustration: Perry Tse
If the West imposes sanctions on China like those levied against Russia, some analysts say the impact could be far more damaging to the Chinese economy. Illustration: Perry Tse
Economy /  China Economy

China wary of Russia-type sanctions, but Beijing’s ‘financial nuclear bombs’ are a powerful deterrent

  • Economy-crippling sanctions imposed by the West on Russia are a ‘textbook warning for China’ if it helps its neighbour or follows through with Taiwan threats
  • But China is so involved in global trade that severing ties seems very unlikely, and some Western trade partners may not follow US-led moves to punish Beijing

Topic |   US sanctions on China
Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 1:39am, 4 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
If the West imposes sanctions on China like those levied against Russia, some analysts say the impact could be far more damaging to the Chinese economy. Illustration: Perry Tse
If the West imposes sanctions on China like those levied against Russia, some analysts say the impact could be far more damaging to the Chinese economy. Illustration: Perry Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE