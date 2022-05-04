If the West imposes sanctions on China like those levied against Russia, some analysts say the impact could be far more damaging to the Chinese economy. Illustration: Perry Tse
China wary of Russia-type sanctions, but Beijing’s ‘financial nuclear bombs’ are a powerful deterrent
- Economy-crippling sanctions imposed by the West on Russia are a ‘textbook warning for China’ if it helps its neighbour or follows through with Taiwan threats
- But China is so involved in global trade that severing ties seems very unlikely, and some Western trade partners may not follow US-led moves to punish Beijing
Topic | US sanctions on China
If the West imposes sanctions on China like those levied against Russia, some analysts say the impact could be far more damaging to the Chinese economy. Illustration: Perry Tse