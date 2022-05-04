01:55
Australian winemakers squeezed by Chinese tariffs leave tonnes of grapes to rot
China-Australia relations: tariffs drive ‘exceptionally challenging’ environment for Australian wine exporters
- Australian wine exports decreased by 26 per cent in value to A$2.05 billion (US$1.5 billion) and 13 per cent in volume to 628 million litres in the year ended March
- Exports by value, excluding mainland China, were strong at A$129 million, but did not come close to offsetting the loss of A$844 million in the world’s No 2 economy
Topic | China-Australia relations
01:55
Australian winemakers squeezed by Chinese tariffs leave tonnes of grapes to rot