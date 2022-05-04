The first three months of the year the worst quarter on record for capital outflows from China. Photo: Reuters
Yuan
Economy /  China Economy

China’s yuan ‘far from a top global reserve’, as investors dump assets amid Ukraine war

  • The first three months of the year were the worst quarter on record for capital outflows from China, according to the International Institute of Finance (IIF)
  • Lockdowns, yuan depreciation and perceived risk of investing in countries whose relationships with the West are complicated explain the outflows, IIF says

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 6:30pm, 4 May, 2022

