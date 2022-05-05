China submitted a formal application to join the CPTPP in September last year. Photo: AFP
Explainer |
What is the CPTPP and why is China eager to join?
- China submitted a formal application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in September last year
- Beijing says its application is consistent with efforts to reform and open up the economy, but it is unclear whether China can meet the trade pact’s standards
