People line up for mass Covid-19 testing in Haidian district, Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China’s zero-Covid rules, Ukraine war creating ‘severe challenges’ for European businesses
- Some 23 per cent of European companies are considering shifting current or planned investments out of China due to Covid-19 controls, a new survey shows
- The survey also found that 60 per cent of companies have cut their China revenue forecasts for 2022 and a third have reduced headcounts due to virus controls
