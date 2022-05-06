Shanghai implemented a citywide lockdown on April 1 at the behest of the central government, which has stuck with a zero-tolerance policy. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai implemented a citywide lockdown on April 1 at the behest of the central government, which has stuck with a zero-tolerance policy. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus China: Japanese factories in Shanghai struggling to resume operations, survey shows

  • Shanghai Japanese Commerce & Industry Club survey showed that 63 per cent of factories had yet to resume operations
  • Shanghai implemented a citywide lockdown on April 1 at the behest of the central government, which has stuck with a zero-tolerance policy

Reuters
Updated: 4:41pm, 6 May, 2022

