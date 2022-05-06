Shanghai implemented a citywide lockdown on April 1 at the behest of the central government, which has stuck with a zero-tolerance policy. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus China: Japanese factories in Shanghai struggling to resume operations, survey shows
- Shanghai Japanese Commerce & Industry Club survey showed that 63 per cent of factories had yet to resume operations
- Shanghai implemented a citywide lockdown on April 1 at the behest of the central government, which has stuck with a zero-tolerance policy
