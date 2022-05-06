China’s ambassador to the United States, Qin Gang, has played up the prospects of trade cooperation between the two countries, given their “highly complementary” economies. Photo: Xinhua
China’s US ambassador decries ‘political virus’ hurting bilateral economic ties between ‘natural partners’
- Qin Gang blasts tariffs and says China is ‘mindful of more difficulties and challenges’ in trade and business with the US
- Analysts suspect that some tariffs imposed by Washington may be lifted as part of a broader effort to tame inflation levels that have reached a four-decade high in the US
