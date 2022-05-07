Activity in both China’s manufacturing and services sectors fell to the lowest point in more than two years in April. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China manufacturing sentiment trails world’s major economies amid lockdowns
- China had the lowest manufacturing purchasing managers’ index level among 22 major economies in April
- The reading once again puts the spotlight on the economic damage caused by Beijing’s zero-Covid policy
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Activity in both China’s manufacturing and services sectors fell to the lowest point in more than two years in April. Photo: AFP