Activity in both China’s manufacturing and services sectors fell to the lowest point in more than two years in April. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Coronavirus: China manufacturing sentiment trails world’s major economies amid lockdowns

  • China had the lowest manufacturing purchasing managers’ index level among 22 major economies in April
  • The reading once again puts the spotlight on the economic damage caused by Beijing’s zero-Covid policy

Orange Wang
Updated: 6:24am, 7 May, 2022

