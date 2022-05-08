Premier Li Keqiang says employment outlook is complicated and grim and local authorities need to focus on job stability. Photo: Xinhua
China jobs: Premier Li Keqiang warns of ‘complicated, grim’ outlook, urges action ahead of Communist Party congress

  • Premier Li Keqiang says employment outlook is complicated and grim and local authorities need to focus on job stability
  • But bigger changes are needed to for the efforts to have an impact, observer says

Luna Sun
Updated: 9:22am, 9 May, 2022

