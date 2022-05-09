The value of Chinese imports from Russia rose to a new high of US$8.89 billion in April. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s imports from Russia surge to new high, defying US calls to cut ties over Ukraine war

  • China’s monthly imports from Russia hit a record high of US$8.89 billion in April, up 56.6 per cent from a year earlier and 13.3 per cent higher than March
  • Exports to Russia, however, dropped by 25.9 per cent from a year earlier to US$3.8 billion, after a 7.7 per cent year on year fall in March, customs data showed

Frank Tang in Beijingand Orange Wang

Updated: 8:00pm, 9 May, 2022

