China has listed soybean expansion as “a major political task to be accomplished” in 2022, with domestic soybean output expected to rise by 26 per cent to 20.6 million tonnes this year. Photo: AFP
China food security: Beijing doubles down on domestic soybean push amid self-sufficiency drive
- Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua said last week that the northeast provinces will ‘play a crucial role’ in China realising this year’s target to increase soybean planting
- China has listed soybean expansion as ‘a major political task to be accomplished’ in 2022, with domestic soybean output expected to rise this year
