China’s hardline coronavirus containment strategy is weakening foreign investor confidence. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s hardline coronavirus containment strategy is weakening foreign investor confidence. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy /  China Economy

China’s coronavirus controls are ‘throttling US business confidence’, American lobby groups says

  • A new survey from the American Chamber of Commerce in China shows growing dissatisfaction with authorities’ handling of the latest outbreak
  • Nearly 60 per cent of American firms surveyed are cutting revenue projections this year and say attracting foreign talent is becoming difficult

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 6:38pm, 9 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s hardline coronavirus containment strategy is weakening foreign investor confidence. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s hardline coronavirus containment strategy is weakening foreign investor confidence. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE