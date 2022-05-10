Coronavirus-driven disruptions to economic activity, including citywide lockdowns and transport restrictions, are weighing on China’s GDP growth. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: economic toll of China’s latest outbreak ‘10 times more severe’ than Wuhan in 2020
- Coronavirus-driven disruptions to economic activity have affected 160 million people this year and cost 18 trillion yuan (US$2.68 trillion), according to a top economist
- It is questionable whether China can reach its economic growth target of ‘around 5.5 per cent’ for 2022, or even match the 2.3 per cent figure of 2020, Xu Jianguo says
