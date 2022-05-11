With US President Joe Biden looking to cool inflation, some trade analysts say the time has come to lift punishing tariffs on Chinese goods. Photo: Reuters
China implores US to drop tariffs that punish Americans and Chinese alike
- Amid rising risks of inflation, the Biden administration may lift some tariffs on Chinese goods – punishing measures that analysts say have backfired on the US economy
- Beijing’s request comes after it extended tariff exemptions on some US products in April for the seventh time
