Beijing’s zero-Covid policy has hammered the tourism sector in China and pushed many small travel companies to the brink of financial ruin. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Coronavirus: China’s travel sector, already on its knees, feels the pinch of a fresh outbreak
- China’s latest coronavirus outbreak and accompanying travel restrictions have dashed hopes of recovery in the tourism sector
- Trips taken by domestic tourists in the first quarter fell by 18.9 per cent from a year earlier to 830 million, according to think tank Fastdata
