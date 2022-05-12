There are fears in Beijing that the US may target Chinese foreign assets. Photo: Reuters
China does not want ‘enemies’ over Ukraine war, but wary of US threats to forex assets

  • US move to freeze Russia’s foreign currency reserves shows risks of investing in the West are now much higher, says ex-central bank adviser Huang Yiping
  • China is caught between a rock and a hard place when it came to following Western sanctions on Russia, says another former adviser Yu Yongding

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 9:39pm, 12 May, 2022

