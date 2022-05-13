An “administrative monopoly” in China is among the factors that economists believe are standing in the way of Beijing’s plans for a “unified domestic market”. Photo: AP
An “administrative monopoly” in China is among the factors that economists believe are standing in the way of Beijing’s plans for a “unified domestic market”. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

China’s market interference keeps it from achieving a ‘unified domestic market’, economists say

  • Experts break down what they see as challenges to Beijing’s recently announced aspirations to build a single market, including an ‘administrative monopoly’
  • Hurdles to realising a single unified market in China, like those seen in the United States and European Union, remain high due to favouritism and local protectionism

Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 2:00pm, 13 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An “administrative monopoly” in China is among the factors that economists believe are standing in the way of Beijing’s plans for a “unified domestic market”. Photo: AP
An “administrative monopoly” in China is among the factors that economists believe are standing in the way of Beijing’s plans for a “unified domestic market”. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE