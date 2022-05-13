Foreign businesses in China are waiting to see how Beijing responds to their concerns and appeals amid lockdowns across the country. Photo: AP
As more of China’s foreign firms, investors mull exodus amid zero-Covid controls, what can Beijing do?

  • Prominent Chinese experts say flexible coronavirus controls could help foreign businesses that contribute a great deal to the national economy
  • Surveys by business lobby groups continue to show how China’s restrictive measures to contain the coronavirus are having far-reaching implications

Orange Wang
Updated: 10:15pm, 13 May, 2022

