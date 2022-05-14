People line up to take a nucleic acid test in Chaoyang district in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

Coronavirus: I’ve endured 20 days of lockdown in Beijing. No one can tell me when it will end

  • Some residents in Beijing’s most populous district, Chaoyang, have endured 20 days of lockdown and at least 10 Covid-19 tests since April 25
  • Reporter Luna Sun describes the anxiety and desperation of many people who have no idea when or under what circumstances they will be freed

Luna Sun

Updated: 8:00am, 14 May, 2022

