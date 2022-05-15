China has tried to boost the overseas use of its currency but is still restrained by yuan convertibility and its own capital controls. Photo: Reuters
Yuan
Economy /  China Economy

IMF win for China as yuan granted higher weight in special drawing rights

  • The Chinese currency’s weight has been raised to 12.28 per cent, 1.36 percentage points higher than the 2016 assessment
  • China’s will for opening up is unshakeable, its central bank says, responding to doubts over its dual circulation and zero-Covid strategies

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 1:00pm, 15 May, 2022

China has tried to boost the overseas use of its currency but is still restrained by yuan convertibility and its own capital controls. Photo: Reuters
