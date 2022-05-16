A young job seeker at a career fair in Zhengzhou, China. Photo: AFP
A young job seeker at a career fair in Zhengzhou, China. Photo: AFP
China jobs
Economy /  China Economy

China’s job market plagued by zero-Covid ‘uncertainty’, with swift rebound unlikely

  • China’s headline jobless rate rose by 0.3 percentage points to 6.1 per cent in April, the highest level since March 2020, official statistics show
  • Strict coronavirus controls, including lockdowns, have disrupted production and undermined the willingness of small and medium-sized firms to hire

Luna Sun
Luna Sun

Updated: 7:45pm, 16 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A young job seeker at a career fair in Zhengzhou, China. Photo: AFP
A young job seeker at a career fair in Zhengzhou, China. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE