Jiangsu has became the first Chinese province to subsidise companies that pay maternity leave to staff for a second or third child. Photo: AFP
China population: Jiangsu becomes first province to subsidise maternity leave for second, third child
- Companies in Jiangsu can now claim a reimbursement for maternity leave pay provided to employees who have a second and third child
- Some analysts are sceptical about whether it will encourage childbirth, but say it will decrease discrimination against women in hiring
