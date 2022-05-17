Jiangsu has became the first Chinese province to subsidise companies that pay maternity leave to staff for a second or third child. Photo: AFP
China population: Jiangsu becomes first province to subsidise maternity leave for second, third child

  • Companies in Jiangsu can now claim a reimbursement for maternity leave pay provided to employees who have a second and third child
  • Some analysts are sceptical about whether it will encourage childbirth, but say it will decrease discrimination against women in hiring

Luna Sun

Updated: 4:11pm, 17 May, 2022

