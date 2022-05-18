Nearly two months after Shanghai was placed under lockdown, party mouthpiece People’s Daily says the nation’s zero-Covid policy is gradually having “the desired effects”. Photo: Reuters
As China strikes positive tone on economy, experts play down short-term impact of policy support
- Propaganda machine is churning out pro-growth statements and defending coronavirus-control measures, but some say greater policy support is needed
- Others suggest that official data may overstate the strength of China’s economy ahead of the party congress and leadership reshuffle later this year
