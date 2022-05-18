Nearly two months after Shanghai was placed under lockdown, there are growing concerns among economists of far-reaching disruptions. Photo: Reuters
What has China done to minimise impact of zero-Covid, and why are global-recession risks rising?
- ‘Confluence of shocks’ – including Ukraine war, coronavirus outbreaks in China, and the US Fed’s monetary tightening – are raising alarms over global economic growth
- Beijing had vowed that ‘stability’ would be the top priority this year, but analysts say ‘2022 has been anything but stable’, and leadership ‘must feel so disappointed’
