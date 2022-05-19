People line up to get tested at a makeshift nucleic acid testing site outside China Central Television (CCTV) headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China’s zero-Covid policy questioned as expert says ‘stabilising the economy will protect lives’

  • By hampering economic activity, China’s coronavirus controls are doing more damage to life expectancy than good, a Chinese professor says
  • Another academic says rising unemployment and declining incomes are making it harder for Beijing to back up its talk of putting people first

Orange Wang
Updated: 6:00am, 19 May, 2022

