People line up to get tested at a makeshift nucleic acid testing site outside China Central Television (CCTV) headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China’s zero-Covid policy questioned as expert says ‘stabilising the economy will protect lives’
- By hampering economic activity, China’s coronavirus controls are doing more damage to life expectancy than good, a Chinese professor says
- Another academic says rising unemployment and declining incomes are making it harder for Beijing to back up its talk of putting people first
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
People line up to get tested at a makeshift nucleic acid testing site outside China Central Television (CCTV) headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Reuters