Sun Guofeng, head of monetary policy at the People’s Bank of China, is being investigated for “serious violations of discipline and the law”. Photo: Getty Images
China’s corruption crackdown ensnares high-ranking monetary official Sun Guofeng

  • Dozens of financial officials have been detained since October, when the party launched a wave of inspections into financial institutions and regulators
  • Sun, who had been with the People’s Bank of China for more than a quarter century, is suspected of ‘serious violations of discipline and the law’ – a euphemism for corruption

Orange Wang
Orange Wang and Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 8:49pm, 18 May, 2022

